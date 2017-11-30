Student ‘Owes’ Over $200,000 After Fundraising Tweet Goes Viral
By Ben Davis
|
Nov 30, 2017 @ 5:03 AM

Danni Messina, a student at Washington State University now “owes” over $200,000 after she posted on Twitter that she planned to donate to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Here’s the thing, the tweet went viral, reaching over 200,000 retweets and 470,000 favorites, pushing her pledge to more than $200,000.

She has since started a GoFundMe page where she is directing those reaching out to help in her effort.

