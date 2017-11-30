Student ‘Owes’ Over $200,000 After Fundraising Tweet Goes Viral

Danni Messina, a student at Washington State University now “owes” over $200,000 after she posted on Twitter that she planned to donate to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

this time of year is about giving – this year, I am giving back to St. Jude & the families who are supported by their amazing services every favorite : $.25

every retweet : $.50 go give. go st. Jude!! — dan (@danni_messina) November 25, 2017

Here’s the thing, the tweet went viral, reaching over 200,000 retweets and 470,000 favorites, pushing her pledge to more than $200,000.

She has since started a GoFundMe page where she is directing those reaching out to help in her effort.