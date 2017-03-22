Student Makes Dating Resume

Joey Adams, a student at Michigan State University, has gone viral after he created and shared his “dating resume.”

He said he got the idea after a girl refused to go on a date with him because he didn’t have a dating resume.

UNREAL EFFORT BY THIS KID 12/10 RESUME pic.twitter.com/TlzfF0FV9y — Simone Campbell (@simonecampbelll) March 15, 2017

He shared the resume last week after another student posted on the “University’s class of 2018” Facebook page that her roommate needed a date for a formal. He said it started as a joke but his phone has been blowing up for dates ever since.

The resume includes his hobbies and what he looks for in a girlfriend.

