Student in Florida Planning to Marry “Tetris” Cartridge

So here’s this wonderful love story for ya…..

There’s a 20-year-old woman, Noorul Hassan, who’s a student at the University of Florida in Gainesville, and she’s emotionally and sexually attracted to physical objects.

She says she’s, quote, “had feelings for monorails, iPods, [and] treadmills” . . . but her first real crush was on a Garmin GPS. And her first relationship was with a calculator, whom she named Pierre. Maybe he got tired of her pushing his buttons…..😂😂

Unfortunately, she and the calculator fell out of love. But now, she’s moved on . . . to “Tetris”. Specifically an old Nintendo “Tetris” cartridge.

This woman fell in LOVE with the game Tetris 💗 Via @DailyMail https://t.co/JLKBdtRT0R pic.twitter.com/qOp7tT3Inv — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) January 7, 2018

Noorul says, quote, “I love him so much and get an immense sense of satisfaction with him. I have a strong connection with him and have invested so much in him.” And yes, that includes putting him in a Nintendo and playing him.

She and “Tetris” have been dating since September of 2016, and she’s planning to marry him once she’s done with college. And she plans to take his last name and, quote, “call myself Mrs. Tetris.”

I think that’s enough internet for today.