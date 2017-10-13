Stray Dog Crashes Wedding and THIS Happens

First things first: The doggie above’s name is Kenton and he is available for adoption at the Kentucky Humane Society, East Campus location! Okay now to the story:

Marília and Matheus, who live in São Paulo, Brazil were married last month! Their original plans were to have a beautiful outside wedding, but plans changed.

The couple had to move the wedding under a tent because on their wedding day, because it was raining. But their wedding guests weren’t the only ones trying to say dry!

A wet, muddy, stray doggie rolled into the ceremony trying to stay dry. Guests tried to escort him out a few times but he kept coming back. Eventually the guests gave up and let the poor doggie stay. That’s where it gets good….

The doggie walked right up to the bride and groom during the ceremony and laid down and fell asleep on the bride’s veil!! The bride loved it, and let the dog stay the rest of the ceremony.

After the ceremony was over the newlyweds tried to find the dog to bring him home. They wanted to adopt this special pup. But he was nowhere to be found.

