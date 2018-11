This sounds “berry” delicious!

Pretty soon you will be able to add some strawberries to your Snap, Crackle, and Pop.

80’s kids may remember a previous strawberry version of the classic Rice Krispies cereal, but Kellogg’s announced that they are bringing it back for a new generation. The new Strawberry Rice Krispies will feature an all-new recipe and will hit store shelves in January 2019.

OMG…. What if we mixed the coco krispies with the strawberry krispies?!?!