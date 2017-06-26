Strangers Catch Girl Who Fell From Ride

A scary situation in New York as a 14-year-old girl fell from a gondola ride into a group of strangers who caught her at Six Flags Great Escape.

The teen appeared to be choking on the safety bar. As she flailed, she slipped out from her seat and was left dangling from the ride by her arms, holding on, as a group of men gathered beneath her.

She then fell, hit a tree on the way down before the men caught her before she hit the ground.

She was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries and is expected to be okay. A 47-year-old man was also treated and released from a hospital for a back injury sustained when he attempted to catch the falling girl.

(Source: WAVE 3)