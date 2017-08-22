Stranger Things Season 3…CONFIRMED!

Season 2 of the Netflix original “Stranger Things” hasn’t even been released yet, but a third season has already been confirmed!

The Duffer brothers (Matt and Ross), have confirmed with Vulture that Stranger Things has a future. A third season has been picked up and ordered by Netflix. As if that news wasn’t amazing enough, they’ve also strongly hinted at a 4th season! As magnificent as that news is, it comes with a bit of ominous news. According to Matt and Ross:

“We’re thinking it will be a four-season thing and then out. By that time, the Hawkins kids will be ready for college. We just have to keep adjusting the story. Though I don’t know if we can justify something bad happening to them once a year.

They have a point. Consider Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) is 14 years old and well into the awkward throes of puberty. In a recent television interview his voice is drastically deeper than that of his cast-mates. It would be impossible for the writers to maintain the age story line for much longer unless they replaced the characters. I don’t know about you, but I just can’t see someone else playing the part of Eleven.

So, while it seems Stranger Things will have a definite end; we still have at least 3 more seasons to watch their journey into the “Upside Down”.

On a side note, Gaten makes a cameo appearance in the video for Katy Perry‘s veiled diss at Taylor Swift, “Swish, Swish”