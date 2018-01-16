Stranger Things Actor Hijacks Girl’s Senior Photos
By Chelsea Thomas
Jan 16, 2018 @ 6:12 AM
David Harbour arrives at the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

This gives me faith in humanity.

Back in October, a high school student tweeted this out to David Harbour (who plays Jim Hopper in Stranger Things) :

AND HE RESPONDED GUYS:

AND IT WORKED!! She ended up getting about 30,000 retweets, which meant Mr. Hopper had to hold up his end of the deal.

David Harbour told ThisIsInsider.com, “The idea of me in a small size sweatshirt of some high school, holding a trombone with this poor girl trying to take her high school photos seriously, I just thought that was so funny.”

😂😂

This is the greatest thing I have ever seen with my two eyeballs… 😂😂

He is the greatest. He wins. Goodnight.

Stranger Things Dancing GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

