Stranger Things Actor Hijacks Girl’s Senior Photos

This gives me faith in humanity.

Back in October, a high school student tweeted this out to David Harbour (who plays Jim Hopper in Stranger Things) :

.@DavidKHarbour how many retweets for you take my senior photos with me — damaris ◟̽◞̽ (@postydamaris) October 29, 2017

AND HE RESPONDED GUYS:

25k. And I get to wear the school sweatshirt and hold a trombone. https://t.co/xPNEE681J4 — David Harbour (@DavidKHarbour) October 29, 2017

AND IT WORKED!! She ended up getting about 30,000 retweets, which meant Mr. Hopper had to hold up his end of the deal.

David Harbour told ThisIsInsider.com, “The idea of me in a small size sweatshirt of some high school, holding a trombone with this poor girl trying to take her high school photos seriously, I just thought that was so funny.”

This is the greatest thing I have ever seen with my two eyeballs… 😂😂

senior photos '18 -bunny ears

-trombone

-pompoms

and

-smiles pic.twitter.com/8Nccv5adK1 — damaris ◟̽◞̽ (@postydamaris) January 13, 2018

He is the greatest. He wins. Goodnight.