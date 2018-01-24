Stranger Things 3 Details Are Surfacing

This image shows an installation for the Netflix series, "Stranger Things," at Comic-Con in San Diego on Thursday, July 20, 2017. The studios behind “Blade Runner 2049” and “Stranger Things 2” have created temporary installations in downtown San Diego where fans can soar through the Los Angeles of the future in a Spinner ship from “Blade Runner 2049” or visit the Hawkins, Indiana, house where Will Byers lives in “Stranger Things.” Both experiences are free and continue through Sunday. (AP Photo/Sandy Cohen)

Stranger Things 3 is still a long way off, but the Duffer brothers are letting some things slip. Here comes a detail that could anger viewers.

***POSSIBLE SPOILERS AHEAD***

Poor Will Byers. The kid just can’t catch a break. In season 1 he was trapped in the upside down, hunted by the shadow monster. Eleven came to his rescue and freed him from the upside down but we saw in the last episode that something nasty had gotten inside of him.

Then in season 2, Will was still hunted by the Shadow Monster and even possessed by it. Maybe it’s time for the Byers family to put Hawkins, Indiana in their rear view mirror. #JustSayin

However, early indications for Stranger Things 3 are that Will is finally going to get a break. But, will this turn viewers off? Perhaps some viewers at this point are expecting (hoping) for the kid to be afflicted with some sort of otherworldly plague.

Executive producer Shawn Levy spoke with Glamour and had this to say about Stranger Things 3 and Will Byers.

“We’re not going to put Will through hell for a third season in a row. He’ll be dealing with stuff, but he won’t be at rock bottom the way we forced the amazing Noah Schnapp to play.”

Oh, he also said that season 3 will be even shorter than season 2. Ugh.

There’s a very small chance that Stranger Things 3 could hit Netflix later this year. But, don’t be surprised if it doesn’t drop until some time in 2019.