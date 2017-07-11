Stranger Things 2 Release Date!

The second season of Stranger Things has an official release date on Netflix! OH EM GEEE!

I’ll admit, I was a little late to the party on “Stranger Things”. But when I finally got around to watching it, I binged the whole thing in a single weekend. It was pitiful. I didn’t bathe or get off the couch for two days. I think the smell coming from my apartment alarmed my neighbors. I couldn’t help it! After that first episode, I was HOOKED! Then, you can imagine my disappointment when it ended the way that it did (spoiler alert). Those open endings are brutal. But, it meant there’d be a season 2!

Then came the Super Bowl and we were all treated to a teaser trailer for the second season and a rather vague reference to the release date. It said simply, “Halloween”. Well, that could mean a lot of things. The day OF Halloween? The week of Halloween? A couple days after Halloween?

October 27th is the official release date. I’m going to binge the whole thing again…and I don’t care how it makes me smell.