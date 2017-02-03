Story to Make You Say Daaaaayum!

This poor guy!!

Leonard is 88 and has lived in his house since 1971. He says a car lost control as it turned a corner in front of his house, causing it to jump the curb and ram into his house.

That stinks. What stinks even more is that this is the 5TH TIME THIS HAS HAPPENED!!

Yea, he says the crashes typically happen when it’s dark out, and Leonard says drivers “fly” down the street near his house, where the posted speed limit is 30mph.

Repairs have been necessary after each crash; this time, the car broke through the outer brick of the home as well as two windows. (The driver is OK, and no charges have been filed.) The county says if it receives a formal request, it will investigate whether the area qualifies for a traffic study.

Wow.

