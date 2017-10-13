Stars Are Still Giving Big Dollars For Hurricane Relief

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR JETBLUE - Singers Luis Fonsi, Ricky Martin and other Latin celebrities greet JetBlue crewmembers upon arrival at Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The mission was part of a #100x35JetBlue special relief effort with JetBlue aimed at raising awareness and delivering aid to the people of Puerto Rico. (JetBlue via AP Images)

Areas hit hard by hurricanes in recent months are still trying to recover…and Jennifer Aniston just pitched in $1 million to relief efforts.

Jennifer Aniston U R amazing Thanx 4 donating $500k for our #PuertoRico relief fund

We will never forget. U R saving lives Jenn #Allin4PR — Ricky Martin (@ricky_martin) October 12, 2017

The money is getting split between the Ricky Martin Foundation for Puerto Rico and the American Red Cross. Ricky appeared on Ellen to encourage people to contribute to his fund, and tweeted yesterday to thank Jennifer for her donation. So far, Martin has been able to raise more than $3 million with the help of other celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio, Ellen DeGeneres and Alec Baldwin. And he recently traveled to Puerto Rico to personally deliver some supplies.

