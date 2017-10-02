Stars and DJX Artists React to the Tragedy in Vegas
By Garfield
|
Oct 2, 2017 @ 4:12 PM

The collective hearts of the music community are broken today after a gunman opens fire on a concert crowd on the Las Vegas strip, killing at least 58 people and injuring over 500 others.

This is the deadliest mass shooting in US History. Here are some reactions from those artists:

Comments