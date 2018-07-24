Stars Ask Disney To Hire Back Fired ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Director

Several stars are asking Disney to hire back fired ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ director, James Gunn.

They shared a Change.org petition on social media, asking Disney to “realize the mistake they made and not do it again in the future.” Disney fired him on Friday over dozens of offensive tweets were dug up from over a decade ago. Like…really offensive.

Selma Blair said about the scandal, “If people are punished despite changing, then what does that teach people about owning mistakes and evolving? This man is one of the good ones.”

Zoe Saldana and Chris Pratt addressed the situation in a more cautious way.

It’s been a challenging weekend I’m not gonna lie. I’m pausing myself to take everything in before I speak out of term. I just want everyone to know I love ALL members of my GOTG family. Always will. — Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) July 22, 2018

“Understand this, my dear brothers and sisters. Let every person be quick to listen, slow to speak, slow to anger.” JAMES 1:19

🙏♥️ — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) July 22, 2018

Here’s what Gunn said about the whole thing:

2. It’s not to say I’m better, but I am very, very different than I was a few years ago; today I try to root my work in love and connection and less in anger. My days saying something just because it’s shocking and trying to get a reaction are over. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 20, 2018

5. Anyway, that’s the completely honest truth: I used to make a lot of offensive jokes. I don’t anymore. I don’t blame my past self for this, but I like myself more and feel like a more full human being and creator today. Love you to you all. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 20, 2018

FULL STORY HERE