Stars Ask Disney To Hire Back Fired ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Director
By Kelly K
Jul 24, 2018 @ 6:50 AM

Several stars are asking Disney to hire back fired ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ director, James Gunn.

They shared a Change.org petition on social media, asking Disney to “realize the mistake they made and not do it again in the future.” Disney fired him on Friday over dozens of offensive tweets were dug up from over a decade ago. Like…really offensive.

Selma Blair said about the scandal, “If people are punished despite changing, then what does that teach people about owning mistakes and evolving? This man is one of the good ones.” 

Zoe Saldana and Chris Pratt addressed the situation in a more cautious way.

Here’s what Gunn said about the whole thing:

 

FULL STORY HERE

