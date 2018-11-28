Starbucks Will No Longer Allow You to Watch Porn. Wait… What?

FILE - This Tuesday, March 14, 2017, file photo show the Starbucks logo on a shop in downtown Pittsburgh. Starbucks Corp. reports earnings, Thursday, July 27, 2017. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

HOLD TF UP!!! People actually do this?

Your days of watching porn on your laptop at Starbucks are officially done. The coffee chain is banning customers from doing just that going forward.

Starbucks tells Business Insider that customers will no longer be able to access porn and other explicit content beginning in 2019.

While Starbucks has banned the viewing of porn in their stores, they hadn’t put blockers in place to keep it from happening… until now.

I need names? Who is corrupting my coffee house??? Just Gross!

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Everything That Is Coming To Netflix In December Michael B. Jordan Is Even Hotter When Playing With Puppies Burger King Is Giving Away Free Flame-Grilled Dog Bones! Hot Topic Launches BTS-Inspired BT21 Merch Drake & Chris Brown Strengthen Friendship Goals W/ Low-Key OVO Gift Alessia Cara – Not Today
Comments