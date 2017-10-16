Starbucks May Be Planning Special Drink For Halloween

FILE - This Tuesday, March 14, 2017, file photo show the Starbucks logo on a shop in downtown Pittsburgh. Starbucks Corp. reports earnings, Thursday, July 27, 2017. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Get ready to see 5,000 of these on your Instagram.

According to some photos that have been leaked by Starbucks baristas around the country, Starbucks is planning to sell a ZOMBIE FRAPPUCCINO from October 26th through Halloween. There’s no official word yet, though . . . just these rumors.

But if the rumors are true, the Zombie Frappuccino will be made with green apple powder, with pink whipped cream on top to look like “brains” and a pink mocha drizzle.

Half of me is “ew”, the other half is like ‘I need this.”