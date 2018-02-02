Starbucks Launches a Credit Card for Coffee Addicts

FILE - This Tuesday, March 14, 2017, file photo show the Starbucks logo on a shop in downtown Pittsburgh. Starbucks Corp. reports earnings, Thursday, July 27, 2017. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Starbucks has decided to release its own Visa credit card to help fight off slowing sales.

The giant coffee chain announced the new Starbucks Rewards Visa Card yesterday, and it’s backed by JPMorgan Chase.

Customers can use the card at Starbucks as well as other stores that accept Visa, and they can earn points, which are called “stars,” that can be redeemed for drinks and food at more 8,000 Starbucks locations nationwide.

The card will have an annual fee of $49, and it’s users will get a plastic card and a digital version that will be immediately loaded into the Starbucks mobile app.

Starbucks says it’s also working on offering a prepaid debit card later this year. That could attract consumers who have poor credit histories or who want to avoid adding on more debt.

