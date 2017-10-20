Starbucks’ Christmas Design Has Leaked

FILE - This Tuesday, March 14, 2017, file photo show the Starbucks logo on a shop in downtown Pittsburgh. Starbucks Corp. reports earnings, Thursday, July 27, 2017. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

The design for this year’s Christmas cups from Starbucks started a social media feud.

A picture of the alleged cup design was leaked online this week. This year’s festive themed cup features illustrations of a Christmas tree, stack of gifts, and two turtle doves in black and red ink.

Not so happy holidays! Starbucks' new Christmas cup design is leaked online, sparking furious debate https://t.co/KvbzPkBt5k — News In The World (@NewsInTheWorld) October 19, 2017

Not everyone is happy with this year’s design, primarily because the cup is not red and… too festive?

Last year, Starbucks released its range of holiday cups on November 10th, but some are thinking they may be rolled out next week.