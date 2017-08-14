St. X Grad Wins PGA Championship

Louisville native and 2011 St. X grad, Justin Thomas, just won the PGA Championship!
Want to thank @NetJets for the upgrade so I had a seat for this bad boy! Won't be leaving my time anytime soon pic.twitter.com/dVsHmMS5Ij
— Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) August 14, 2017
Things started going Justin’s way when he nailed a couple insane putts!
Wait for it … wait for it … GOT IT. #PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/FUR5HciqxM
— PGA of America (@PGA) August 13, 2017
Congratulations, Justin!!
Hey Kentucky! @JustinThomas34 is bringing home the Wanamaker. pic.twitter.com/ceylSSQIiS
— PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) August 14, 2017