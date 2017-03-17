St. Paddy’s Day Drink Recipes!!

Brown- Forman came in and showed us some recipes for amazing St. Patrick’s Day and March Madness drinks!!

Irish Flag Cocktail

1.5 oz el Jimador Silver Tequila

2 Lime Wedges

6 Sprigs of Mint

2 oz Simple Syrup

2 oz Fresh Orange Juice

Garnish: ½ of a Clementine

Muddle mint and lime at the bottom of a highball glass, add El Jimador Tequila. Add ice to fill half of the glass and add simple syrup. Wedge clementine into the glass cut side down on top of the simple syrup in order to block the mixture of ingredients. Pour orange juice on top of clementine. To drink product, simply use a straw to wedge the clementine out of place and combine ingredients.

Also some recipes for March Madness!!

Layup Lemonade

1 part Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey

3-4 parts Lemonade

(Can decorate w garnishes for team colors- red/blue)

Can do Lemonade with garnishes only for a non-alcholic version

All-Star Punch

1.5 oz Jack Daniels Tennessee Honey

2 oz Pineapple Juice

1 oz Sour Mix

.75 oz Cranberry Juice

Yum yums!!