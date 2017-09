A true feat of animal athleticism!

During the Louisville vs. Kent State football game Saturday a squirrel got on the field and did the only thing squirrels know how to do… score TOUCHDOWNS! 🐿️🏈

GO SQUIRREL GOhttps://t.co/hcuBelSMIE — SB Nation (@SBNation) September 23, 2017

A Squirrel just scored a Touchdown at PJCS! Amazing @CardsPA !!!! — Joey Wagner (@JoeyJWagner) September 23, 2017

The Louisville crowd went nuts(?) as ACC play-by-play announcer, Wes Durham, called the action.