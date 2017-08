Wait whattttt?!

Squiggly eyebrows are the latest beauty trend we’re just not into https://t.co/0gBZPDptOS pic.twitter.com/YIWXUrwsC7 — YOU Magazine (@YouMagazine) August 29, 2017

Beauty addicts are making their brows into funky wavy lines….it’s apparently the latest beauty trend.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYTFGm_FZzz/?taken-by=melovemealot

It’d be kind cool for a hot minute, but imagine rolling up to work with squiggly eyebrows?

I don’t know how to really feel about this….