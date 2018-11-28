‘SpongeBob Squarepants’ Creator Died at Age 57 and So Did Our Childhoods

If you see a 90’s baby this week, be gentle with them. Their childhood god, the creator of Nickelodean’s ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’, Stephen Hillenburg, died on Monday at 57.

Guys, this is the man who created SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS. You cannot read this word without a trip down memory lane singing the theme song, admiring the SpongeBob and Patrick bromance, recollecting the nearly 250 episodes that have aired and more. This man was a legend!

SpongeBob fans pay tribute to creator Stephen Hillenburg by sharing their favorite episodes 💛 What's yours? https://t.co/XMDBLrIdNd pic.twitter.com/l1NjF1eICL — Complex (@Complex) November 27, 2018

He died from ALS which he was diagnosed with last year in March. Luckily his kids and wife live on for his legacy. Nickelodean the hosting station of the show, commented on their loss of him.

“We are incredibly saddened by the news that Steve Hillenburg has passed away following a battle with ALS,” Nickelodeon said in a statement. “He was a beloved friend and long-time creative partner to everyone at Nickelodeon, and our hearts go out to his entire family. Steve imbued ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ with a unique sense of humor and innocence that has brought joy to generations of kids and families everywhere. His utterly original characters and the world of Bikini Bottom will long stand as a reminder of the value of optimism, friendship and the limitless power of imagination.”

One fun fact about Hillenburg is that he graduated from college in 1984 and went on to be a marine biology teacher. In 1987 he began studying animation and graduated with his masters in 1992. Put the two studies together, and he created SpongeBob!

On May 1, 1999, we were #blessed with the first episode ever on Nickelodean! To date, the series has aired about 250 episodes and has won countless awards. Stephen Hillenburg, rest easy. Bikini Bottom’s residents and the rest of the world will always remember you!!