Spoiler Alert!!! “Nashville” Kills Off A Major Character Last Night

Huge spoiler alert if you’re a fan of the show “Nashville” on CMT…a major character was killed off last night. After a car accident in last week’s episode, Connie Britton’s character, Rayna, died on last night’s episode. The send-off was a long time coming. Rumors have been circulating for months that Connie would be leaving the CMT series. She released a statement saying, “Playing Rayna has been a privilege and a deeply enriching experience for me. I am going to miss her grace, tenacity and feistiness. And I’m forever grateful and indebted to our unbelievably talented cast and crew, and to the Nashville community amongst whom I have had the honor to work. And then there are the fans. Wow. I’m so humbled by our incredible fans for their unwavering passion and commitment. They are the reason the show exists, and the reason the show will continue. I’ll be watching and cheering alongside all of you. Thanks for the honor of these 5 years.”