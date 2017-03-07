Spike the Tortoise Walks Again

Spike is a bonafide local celebrity. The 128 pound tortoise could be seen walking around downtown with his handlers.

Yup, this is totally a “Louisville” thing…

Spike the Turtle cruising the streets of Louisville. A post shared by Samantha Abernethy (@samabernethy) on Jul 13, 2013 at 1:52pm PDT

Last summer Spike survived being run over by a car that left him with a cracked shell, broken pelvis, and off the streets.

According to the Courier Journal:

The Shively Animal Hospital has received about $10,000 to satisfy the tortoise’s medical bills. Even in recent months, donations have continued to flow into [Glenn] Smith’s GoFundMe page for Spike’s upkeep. Encouraging messages like, “We love you Spike and keep fighting!” and “Get well sweet fella! I’m praying for ya” pepper his page.

Nina Moseley, Spike’s owner is happy to say that Spike has fully recovered!!