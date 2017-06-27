Spidey And Iron Man Have Met Before You Thought They Did…And It’s Perfect

Tom Holland just confirmed that Peter Parker made a secret appearance way back in Iron Man 2…this is fun.

There’s a scene in the climax of “Iron Man 2” where a young boy wearing an Iron Man mask is confronted by a robotic drones. The boy holds up a toy Iron Man glove as the drone aims its gun at him, when suddenly the real Iron Man shows up and saves him. Iron Man turns to the boy and quips, “Nice job, kid!” before blasting off.

Tom says that was indeed Peter Parker as a kid!!!!! Tom said, “I can confirm that as of today. I literally had a conversation with Kevin Feige only 20 minutes ago…Maybe I’ve just done a big, old spoiler, but it’s out there now. It’s cool. I like the idea that Peter Parker has been in the universe since the beginning.” Iron Man is a big part of Spider-Man: Homecoming starring Tom out July 7.

