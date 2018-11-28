Spider-Ladies Might Get Their Own Movies

Because of all the buzz and hype around the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse animated feature, Sony Pictures is now looking to throw some Spider-Women into the mix.

The studio is already planning a Spider-Verse sequel that will continue Miles Morales’ story, and is also looking at a Spider-Women film focusing on three generations of women with Spidey powers. Nothing is official yet, but fan favorite Spider-Gwen is likely to be first. Spider-Woman, Madame Web, Spider-Girl and Silk are other possible contenders.

Into the Spider-Verse opens December 14th and is getting a lot of attention for its unique animation style. Among other projects in development is a feature on antihero Morbius the Living Vampire with Jared Leto attached to star.

 

