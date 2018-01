First of all, SUPER CUTE proposal above…

But that’s not why we’re here. I’m only slightly obsessed with Trey Kennedy and John Crist. And when I say slightly, I mean extremely. Because they’re HILARIOUS.

They made these two videos called, “soon to be engaged girls be like…” and it is SO FREAKING TRUE, and hilarious.

Part 1:

Part 2:

Crying 😂😂