Two men who wrote a song called “Playas Gon’ Play” for the girl group 3LW are suing Taylor Swift, alleging that she stole some of their lyrics for her hit “Shake It Off.”

“Playas Gon’ Play” reached #81 on the Hot 100 back in 2001, and the writers believe they’re entitled to a 20% stake in Taylor’s song because of the similarity of the lyrics.