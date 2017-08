Wow.

The winning $758.7 million Powerball ticket was purchased in Massachusetts. Yes, one ticket.

The numbers, selected late Wednesday night, were: 6, 7, 16, 23, 26 and Powerball 4.

The odds of matching all six numbers are one in 292.2 million.

Wednesday’s jackpot is second only to a $1.6 billion prize shared by three people in January 2016.

