Someone Watched This Movie 357 Times This Year

I mean, I get binge watching your favorite shows on Netflix… but 357 times in one year??

According to Netflix’s “Year in Review” one anonymous user watched The Bee Movie 357 times! Yes, that’s about once per day.

Here’s some more fun facts from the review:

Netflix members around the world collectively watched more than 140 million hours of content per day in 2017, adding up to a little more than one billion hours consumed per week.

Sunday, January 1st was the most popular day for streaming and Mexico took the top spot for having the most people using the service every single day.

Narcos topped the list that highlighted the shows viewers watched ahead of their significant others, while Stranger Things was ranked as the No. 1 show to watch together as a family.

Additionally, a viewer in Antarctica binged watched Shameless and someone else streamed Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl 365 days in a row.

