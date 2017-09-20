Someone Made a Fanny Pack That Looks Just Like a Hairy Belly
By Chelsea Thomas
Sep 20, 2017 @ 1:19 PM

Have you always dreamed of having a big, round BELLY sticking out of your shirt, well you’re in luck. #InstantDadBod

A designer in London named Albert Pukies created a fanny pack that looks JUST like a hairy belly.  So when you wear it around your waist, it really looks like your gut is flopping out of your shirt.

It’s just a prototype for now, but Albert says he’s already gotten SO MUCH interest that he’s probably going to do a Kickstarter to start selling them.

I can’t….

