Someone Made a Fanny Pack That Looks Just Like a Hairy Belly

Have you always dreamed of having a big, round BELLY sticking out of your shirt, well you’re in luck. #InstantDadBod

Thanks to the hairy belly-look #fannypack I no longer criticize designers for not making flesh-colored items for… https://t.co/eowT3SpiQa — Ramona Holloway (@RamonaHolloway) September 19, 2017

A designer in London named Albert Pukies created a fanny pack that looks JUST like a hairy belly. So when you wear it around your waist, it really looks like your gut is flopping out of your shirt.

It’s just a prototype for now, but Albert says he’s already gotten SO MUCH interest that he’s probably going to do a Kickstarter to start selling them.

I can’t….