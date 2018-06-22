Someone Edited Dancing Scenes From 300 Movies…And It’s AWESOME

Ellen put dancing in summer movies…even if it wasn’t in there to begin with. Who knew Chewy had moves like that, yo??

But CLS Videos on Vimeo amped it up a notch by compiling actual dance scenes from 300 movies and set them to music. SPOILER ALERT: You may not recognize, know or even have heard of many of these movies, but that doesn’t matter.

HERE’S THE FULL VIDEO

Dancing in Movies from CLS Videos on Vimeo.

Because of the sheer awesomeness of it. Who knows how long this took to find, compile and edit. Just enjoy.

LIST OF MOVIES USED IN THE ORDER OF APPEARANCE HERE