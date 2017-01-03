Someone Changed The Hollywood Sign

The iconic Hollywood sign in LA was vandalized early Sunday morning to read “Hollyweed.” In an apparent New Year’s prank, a lone individual climbed up the surrounding hills and used tarps to change the O’s in the sign to E’s. The Los Angeles Police Department said that the incident was caught on surveillance cameras and they are investigating the misdemeanor trespassing.

The famous #hollywoodsign has been altered by a prankster to read Hollyweed https://t.co/B6CbVZ2Z62 — Sky News (@SkyNews) January 1, 2017

Fun Fact: Someone pulled the same stunt on January 1, 1976.