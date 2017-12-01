Somebody Stole A Bunch Of Unreleased Britney Spears Songs…You’ll Never Guess How
By Kelly K
|
Dec 1, 2017 @ 6:56 AM

Who’d thought it would be this easy??

Someone pretended to be Britney Spears‘ manager Larry Rudolph – and got away with over four dozen songs. This person sent emails to RCA Records, creating a fake email address ( larry.rudolph@aol.com) and tricking label reps into sending 49 digital files that were intended for Britney‘s Glory, which was released in August of 2016.

The suspect is an attorney studying intellectual property law at UCLA. TMZ spoke to the man, and his attorney, who say authorities have the wrong person.

