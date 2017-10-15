SNL Pulls No Punches on Harvey Weinstein

FILE - In this Nov. 23, 2011 file photo, producer Harvey Weinstein, co-chairman of The Weinstein Company, appears during an interview in New York. Weinstein faces multiple allegations of sexual abuse and harassment from some of the biggest names in Hollywood. (AP Photo/John Carucci, File)

Saturday Night Live‘s Weekend Update feature has become the stand-out on the show. Last night, they began the segment by immediately taking shots at Harvey Weinstein, and it was brutal!

Weinstien, in case you’re out of the loop, is (was?) one of the most influential figures in Hollywood. However, recent allegations of sexual misconduct against a host of actresses have come to light resulting in Weinstein being fired from his position on the board of directors of the Weinstein Company. Futher, it seems his life is now spiraling out of control and he’s rumored to be entering rehab for a sex addiction.

With all of that ammo, it would be negligent for SNL’s Weekend Update not to capitalize on the fodder. So they did, in the most brutal way they could.

