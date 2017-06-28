Snapchat Update Has People Concerned

A new feature on Snapchat that reveals your exact location has parents worried about their children’s safety. Snap Map allows users to track down another’s location, down to the exact street that they made their last post on. You also don’t have to be friends with a user in order to find out where they are.

There’s a way to control the feature by putting it into “Ghost Mode,” which gives you the option of changing who can access your info.

Police are reminding parents to watch out for predators.

Representatives at Snapchat have said that if someone chooses to share their location with all of their friends, the site will remind them from time to time to make sure they are still comfortable with that feature.