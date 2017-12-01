Snapchat Is Changing!

Evan Spiegel, co-founder and CEO of Snapchat announced a new update to the platform promising a more personal experience for you as it “separates the social from the media.”

According to USA Today:

“[Snapchat] will draw a clear line between messages you send to friends and content users consume through Stories, which often include short, text-heavy videos from news publishers such as CNN. The app will open by default to your smartphone’s camera. Swiping left pulls up all stories and chats from friends, while swiping right brings up stories from publishers and creators. Snapchat will also include a dynamic Friends page, which shows your contacts based on how you interact with them.”

It will basically, among other things, recognize the pictures you take and suggest filters that would go along with the theme.

