Smoking Hot Firefighter Doing The In My Feelings Challenge…And How NOT To Do It
By Kelly K
|
Jul 23, 2018 @ 9:18 AM

This smoking hot firefighter doing the In My Feelings Challenge is going viral for all the right reasons.

 First, was the hot dentist in Greenville, SC. Now we have a smoking hot firefighter in Lawton, Oklahoma. Insert all of your fire hose jokes here…

We have a feeling a lot of fires are about to be set by ladies in Lawton hoping this guy shows up with his hose. HAAAA! Check out a sample of the sassy comments!

But a shout out to Inside Edition, though, for pointing out that you shouldn’t jump out of a moving car to do this.

#themoreyouknow #shiggyfails

#InMyFeelingsChallenge

 

 

