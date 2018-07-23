Smoking Hot Firefighter Doing The In My Feelings Challenge…And How NOT To Do It

This smoking hot firefighter doing the In My Feelings Challenge is going viral for all the right reasons.

First, was the hot dentist in Greenville, SC. Now we have a smoking hot firefighter in Lawton, Oklahoma. Insert all of your fire hose jokes here…

We have a feeling a lot of fires are about to be set by ladies in Lawton hoping this guy shows up with his hose. HAAAA! Check out a sample of the sassy comments!

But a shout out to Inside Edition, though, for pointing out that you shouldn’t jump out of a moving car to do this.

#themoreyouknow #shiggyfails

#InMyFeelingsChallenge