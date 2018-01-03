This Slender Man Trailer Is Disturbing

The online horror legend Slender Man is now a real thing, kinda. It’s now a feature length film and here’s the trailer.

The Slender Man legend is a German folklore story about an abnormally tall paranormal figure, donning a black suit, and has extremely long arms and legs and purports to have 4 to 8 foot long tentacles protruding from his neck. That’s not creepy at all. If you’re at all interested, you can read the full story about the Slender Man over and Creepy Pasta.

Back in 2014, this legend even convinced two very misguided Wisconsin girls to do the unthinkable.

As if this whole story wasn’t creepy enough; movie producers have seen fit to make a movie about it. If the trailer is any indication, this movie will certainly be the thing nightmares are made of.