This Skydiving Maneuver Could Save Your Life
A military sky diver carries an Arizona State banner into the stadium before the start of a Women's College World Series championship series game between Arizona State and Florida in Oklahoma City, Tuesday, June 7, 2011. Arizona State won the game 7-2, and the national title. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
You’re skydiving and pull your rip cord and nothing happens. WTH do you do???
- Try your backup chute
- Pull the breakaway handle
If you’re still in trouble look for 3 things: a marsh, snow, or trees and try in land in one of those.
Good luck! 👍