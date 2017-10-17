This Skydiving Maneuver Could Save Your Life

A military sky diver carries an Arizona State banner into the stadium before the start of a Women's College World Series championship series game between Arizona State and Florida in Oklahoma City, Tuesday, June 7, 2011. Arizona State won the game 7-2, and the national title. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

You’re skydiving and pull your rip cord and nothing happens. WTH do you do???

Try your backup chute Pull the breakaway handle

If you’re still in trouble look for 3 things: a marsh, snow, or trees and try in land in one of those.

Watch this video for more life saving maneuvers HERE.

Good luck! 👍