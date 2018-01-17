‘Sister, Sister’ Reboot Is a Go

“Sister, Sister” is getting a reboot.
I’M SO EXCITED!!! “Sister, Sister,” was my ishhhh back in the day.
The ABC sitcom featuring Tia and Tamara Mowry and Jackée originally ran from 1994 to 1999.
The reboot is expected to be on TV in the fall!!
Sister, Sister star says series revival is 'happening' https://t.co/3ah5zO5awY
— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) January 17, 2018
Me: They need to stop reviving / rebooting old TV shows. It’s too much! How about some original content!?
Me when the Sister, Sister reboot was announced: pic.twitter.com/2SfuZcWg8B
— I, Billllay (@100dollabilly) January 17, 2018
#JackeeHarry confirms on the Steve Harvey show that a “Sister, Sister” reboot is happening, after the hit show ended back in 1999. No details on which network has picked the show up yet, but we’re excited to hear who is coming back from the original cast! pic.twitter.com/y7odCa0cx8
— B. Scott (@lovebscott) January 16, 2018