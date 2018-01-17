‘Sister, Sister’ Reboot Is a Go

“Sister, Sister” is getting a reboot.

I’M SO EXCITED!!! “Sister, Sister,” was my ishhhh back in the day.

The reboot is expected to be on TV in the fall!!

The ABC sitcom featuring Tia and Tamara Mowry and Jackée originally ran from 1994 to 1999.

Me: They need to stop reviving / rebooting old TV shows. It’s too much! How about some original content!?

Me when the Sister, Sister reboot was announced: pic.twitter.com/2SfuZcWg8B

— I, Billllay (@100dollabilly) January 17, 2018