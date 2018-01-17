‘Sister, Sister’ Reboot Is a Go
By Chelsea Thomas
|
Jan 17, 2018 @ 6:55 AM

“Sister, Sister” is getting a reboot.

I’M SO EXCITED!!! “Sister, Sister,” was my ishhhh back in the day.

The ABC sitcom featuring Tia and Tamara Mowry and Jackée originally ran from 1994 to 1999.

The reboot is expected to be on TV in the fall!!

 

