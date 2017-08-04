Sir Mix-A-Lot’s Baby Got Back Goes Country

It’s hard to imagine Baby Got Back getting country-fied. But, that’s not stopping country artist Joe Nichols.

This video is hilarious! It features a string of performers, seemingly auditioning for Sir Mix A Lot. All of them, trying their hand at his chart topping 90’s smash, “Baby Got Back”. All of them fail miserably. That is of course, until country music star Joe Nichols hits the stage. You can see by the look on Mix A Lot’s face that he’s impressed.

I’m not sure I can get on board with this. For a couple reasons. First, (sorry Cheslea) but I can’t stand country music. Second, you’d be hard pressed to find a video that equals that of the original Baby Got Back. And that to me is reason enough.