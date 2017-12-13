The Single Most Important Reason To Water Your Christmas Tree

The most important reason to make sure your Christmas tree is watered has nothing to do with keeping it alive and green.

In the video below, you’re going to see two Christmas trees. One of them is watered on a daily basis, the other is not. The Consumer Product Safety Commission advises real tree owners to water their tree everyday. Maybe even multiple times as a real tree can suck up about a gallon of water per day.

Have you ever tried to burn green leaves or a green branch? It’s near impossible. The same rings true for Christmas tress. A non-watered and dry Christmas tree can turn into an inferno inside of 6 seconds. Check out the video.

Here are a few other tips to keep you and your’s safe from fire this holiday season.

1. Make sure your tree is at least 3 feet away from any heat sources, like radiators, fireplaces, and heating vents.

2. Make sure none of the wires on your lights are frayed, always turn them off before you go to bed and don’t plug too many things into the same outlet.

3. Don’t leave your tree up too long. Once a bunch of needles start falling off, it’s a major fire hazard. It doesn’t matter how much you water it. My general rule has always been, it comes down on New Year’s Day.

Stay safe and happy holidays!

What's The Tree Situation In Your House? Real Tree

Fake Tree

No Tree View Results