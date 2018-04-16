Shows That are Dating and BREAKING UP with Netflix – April

Your childhood nostalgia might just be revived, thanks to Netflix. More than one show/movie that has been rebooted, will be premiering on Netflix this month. For starters “The Magic School Bus Rides Again” Season 2 is premiering April 13th it may not be the original, but I’m sure it will still give you the “feels.” Also launching April 13th on the list of reboots is Sci-fi thriller “Lost in Space.” Finally, SPY KIDS IS COMING BACK, on April 20th! But, this time around its an animated Netflix Original aimed at children 5 to 7… (I know, it had me shook too), you can still catch me watching it though. If those aren’t your type of shows, there are plenty of shows old and new coming this month.

Shows coming in April:

A Sort of Family

Along Came Polly

Bad Boys

Battlefield Earth

Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure

Big Time

Body of Lies

Cabin Fever

Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever

Cats & Dogs

Cold Mountain

Dare to Be Wild

Deep Blue Sea

Fish People

Friday Night Lights

Jackass 2.5

Life Is Beautiful

Looney Tunes: Back in Action

Mortal Kombat

Nancy Drew

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest

Scarface

Seven

Sin City

Speed Racer

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

The Duchess

The Family Man

The Flintstones

The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas

The Iron Giant

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale

The Lost Boys

The Queen of the Damned

The Spy Next Door

Wakfu: Season 3

La Piloto: Season 1

Fary Is the New Black

Behind The Curtain: Todrick Hall

Despicable Me 3

6 Balloons

Amateur

Fastest Car: Season 1

Money Heist: Part 2

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: JAY-Z

Orbiter 9

Ram Dass, Going Home

Sun Dogs

The 4th Company

The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 1

Todo lo que sería de Lucas Lauriente

Troy: Fall of a City: Season 1

24 Hours to Live

AMO: Season 1Greg Davies: You Magnificent Beast

Pickpockets

April 13:

Chef’s Table: Pastry *

Come Sunday *

I Am Not An Easy Man *

Lost in Space: Season 1 *

The Magic School Bus Rides Again: Season 2 *

April 15:

Lakeview Terrace

Seven Pounds

April 17:

The Chalet: Season 1

The Honeymoon Stand Up Special: Collection

April 18 :

Friend Request

Pelé

April 19

Charité: Season 1

Chasing The Dragon

April 20

Aggretsuko: Season 1

Dope: Season 2

Dude

Kodachrome

Mercury 13

Spy Kids: Mission Critical: Season 1

April 21:

The Letdown: Season 1

April 24:

Call the Midwife: Series 6: “Christmas Special 2017”

Kevin James: Never Don’t Give Up *

April 25:

Bill Nye: Science Guy

Psychokinesis

April 27:

3%: Season 2

Bobby Kennedy for President

Candy Jar

Holy Goalie

The Man Who Knew Infinity

The New Legends of Monkey: Season 1

Sadly, not all things in the Netflix world are great and must come to an end :(.

Shows leaving in April:

30 Days of Night

88 Minutes

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

American Pie

American Pie 2

Apollo 13

Batman

Batman & Robin

Batman Forever

Batman Returns

Caddyshack

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Cool Runnings

Death Sentence

Dolphin Tale

Eagle vs. Shark

John Mulaney: New in Town

Never Let Me Go

Set Up

Small Soldiers

The Dukes of Hazzard

The Men Who Stare at Goats

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Shawshank Redemption

The Whole Nine Yards

Wild Wild West

Starry Eyes

The Hallow

The Nightingale

The Emperor’s New Clothes

April 15:

Happy Tree Friends

Leap Year

April 16:

Son of God

April 17:

Z Storm

April 20:

The Exorcism of Molly Hartley

April 21:

The Prestige

April 22:

Exit through the Gift Shop

April 26:

Kung Fu Panda 3

April 27:

Begin Again