Shows That are Dating and BREAKING UP with Netflix – April

Your childhood nostalgia might just be revived, thanks to Netflix. More than one show/movie that has been rebooted, will be premiering on Netflix this month. For starters “The Magic School Bus Rides Again” Season 2 is premiering April 13th it may not be the original, but I’m sure it will still give you the “feels.” Also launching April 13th on the list of reboots is Sci-fi thriller “Lost in Space.” Finally, SPY KIDS IS COMING BACK, on April 20th! But, this time around its an animated Netflix Original aimed at children 5 to 7… (I know, it had me shook too), you can still catch me watching it though. If those aren’t your type of shows, there are plenty of shows old and new coming this month.
Shows coming in April:
A Sort of Family
Along Came Polly
Bad Boys
Battlefield Earth
Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure
Big Time
Body of Lies
Cabin Fever
Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever
Cats & Dogs
Cold Mountain
Dare to Be Wild
Deep Blue Sea
Fish People
Friday Night Lights
Jackass 2.5
Life Is Beautiful
Looney Tunes: Back in Action
Mortal Kombat
Nancy Drew
Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest
Scarface
Seven
Sin City
Speed Racer
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
The Duchess
The Family Man
The Flintstones
The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas
The Iron Giant
The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale
The Lost Boys
The Queen of the Damned
The Spy Next Door
Wakfu: Season 3
La Piloto: Season 1
Fary Is the New Black
Behind The Curtain: Todrick Hall
Despicable Me 3
6 Balloons
Amateur
Fastest Car: Season 1
Money Heist: Part 2
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: JAY-Z
Orbiter 9
Ram Dass, Going Home
Sun Dogs
The 4th Company
The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 1
Todo lo que sería de Lucas Lauriente
Troy: Fall of a City: Season 1
24 Hours to Live
AMO: Season 1Greg Davies: You Magnificent Beast
Pickpockets
April 13:
Chef’s Table: Pastry *
Come Sunday *
I Am Not An Easy Man *
Lost in Space: Season 1 *
The Magic School Bus Rides Again: Season 2 *
April 15:
Lakeview Terrace
Seven Pounds
April 17:
The Chalet: Season 1
The Honeymoon Stand Up Special: Collection
April 18 :
Friend Request
Pelé
April 19
Charité: Season 1
Chasing The Dragon
April 20
Aggretsuko: Season 1
Dope: Season 2
Dude
Kodachrome
Mercury 13
Spy Kids: Mission Critical: Season 1
April 21:
The Letdown: Season 1
April 24:
Call the Midwife: Series 6: “Christmas Special 2017”
Kevin James: Never Don’t Give Up *
April 25:
Bill Nye: Science Guy
Psychokinesis
April 27:
3%: Season 2
Bobby Kennedy for President
Candy Jar
Holy Goalie
The Man Who Knew Infinity
The New Legends of Monkey: Season 1
Sadly, not all things in the Netflix world are great and must come to an end :(.
Shows leaving in April:
30 Days of Night
88 Minutes
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
American Pie
American Pie 2
Apollo 13
Batman
Batman & Robin
Batman Forever
Batman Returns
Caddyshack
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Cool Runnings
Death Sentence
Dolphin Tale
Eagle vs. Shark
John Mulaney: New in Town
Never Let Me Go
Set Up
Small Soldiers
The Dukes of Hazzard
The Men Who Stare at Goats
The Pursuit of Happyness
The Shawshank Redemption
The Whole Nine Yards
Wild Wild West
Starry Eyes
The Hallow
The Nightingale
The Emperor’s New Clothes
April 15:
Happy Tree Friends
Leap Year
April 16:
Son of God
April 17:
Z Storm
April 20:
The Exorcism of Molly Hartley
April 21:
The Prestige
April 22:
Exit through the Gift Shop
April 26:
Kung Fu Panda 3
April 27:
Begin Again