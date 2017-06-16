We Shouldn’t Be Allowed To Have A Show

We had some fog this morning…

So we needed to make sure our weather partners were aware of the gravity of this situation.

So we also tweeted:

So @BGoodeWAVE3 we've decided you need to work in the phrase #fogsweats and/or "baby powder those special areas" into your next forecast… — Ben and Kelly Show (@benandkellyshow) June 16, 2017

Brian shot right back with:

Then this happened:

No words. So great!