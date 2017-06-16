We Shouldn’t Be Allowed To Have A Show

We had some fog this morning…
@benandkellyshow #fogsweats in Bucker #sticky #swampass pic.twitter.com/h3YVVXqCSh
— Darth Beelzebub (@jclindeman) June 16, 2017
@benandkellyshow straight out of a scary movie. #fogsweats pic.twitter.com/MYePrYVd80
— tasha (@tash_c) June 16, 2017
@benandkellyshow FOG IS MY KRYPTONITE! URRRGGHHHH!!!
— RumbylB (@RumbylB) June 16, 2017
So we needed to make sure our weather partners were aware of the gravity of this situation.
So we also tweeted:
So @BGoodeWAVE3 we've decided you need to work in the phrase #fogsweats and/or "baby powder those special areas" into your next forecast…
— Ben and Kelly Show (@benandkellyshow) June 16, 2017
Brian shot right back with:
Challenge accepted 🙂 https://t.co/gyXfJhXP3F
— Brian Goode (@BGoodeWAVE3) June 16, 2017
Then this happened:
No words. So great!
I laughed out loud when Brian said it this morning!!! I didn't know Ben & KellyK were behind it!!! 🙂
— BARB SETTLES (@BARBSETTLES) June 16, 2017