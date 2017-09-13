Shocking News Revealed in Gaga’s Netflix Drama “Five Foot Two”

Lady Gaga attends a press conference for "Gaga: Five Foot Two" on day 2 of the Toronto International Film Festival at the TIFF Bell Lightbox on Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, in Toronto. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Lady Gaga‘s Netflix documentary “Gaga: Five Foot Two” will reveal something that is sure to shock even the most casual fan.

Netflix teamed with Lady Gaga on a documentary entitled “Gaga: Five Foot Two”. The aim of the documentary according to Gaga is to “give fans unfiltered, behind-the-scenes access” into a year in the life of Lady Gaga. The documentary will cover the production process for her new album “Joanne“, as well as experiences with her entourage and fans. However, there will be one subject addressed that few have known about, until now.

Gaga’s daily struggle with fibromyalgia.

According to Wikipedia, fibromyalgia is:

“a medical condition characterized by chronic widespread pain and a heightened pain response to pressure. Other symptoms include tiredness to a degree that normal activities are affected, sleep problems, and troubles with memory. Some people also report restless legs syndrome, bowel or bladder problems, numbness and tingling, and sensitivity to noise, lights or temperature. Fibromyalgia is frequently associated with depression, anxiety, and posttraumatic stress disorder. Other types of chronic pain are also frequently present.”

Gaga only opened up about the illness yesterday when she tweeted:

In our documentary the #chronicillness #chronicpain I deal w/ is #Fibromyalgia I wish to help raise awareness & connect people who have it. — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) September 12, 2017

“Gaga: Five Foot Two” is currently being shown at the Toronto Film Festival and will be released world-wide to Netflix on September 22nd.

***Video contains NSFW Language***