Shocking New Evidence Could Exonerate Steven Avery

Attorney’s for convicted murderer Steven Avery have evidence they claim could exonerate their client and implicate his nephew. No…the other nephew.
Steven Avery’s attorney Kathleen Zellner filed a motion on Monday asking for a new trial in the case that was documented in the Netflix series “Making A Murderer“. In the documentary, Avery is accused, arrested and ultimately convicted for the abduction and murder of free-lance photographer Teresa Halbach.
Zellner claims this new evidence could instead point the blame at Avery’s nephew Bobby Dassey. Images found on his computer were of Halbach along with other disturbing images.