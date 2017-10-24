Shocking New Evidence Could Exonerate Steven Avery

** FILE ** Steven Avery looks around a courtroom in the Calumet County Courthouse before the verdict was read in his trial, March 18, 2007, in Chilton, Wis. Avery was found guilty of first-degree intentional homicide in the murder of photographer Teresa Halbach. Avery, who spent 18 years in prison for a rape he didn't commit only to be convicted of committing a murder 3½ years after he left prison, said Tuesday, April 17, 2007, he is confident he will again be exonerated. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps, Pool, File)

Attorney’s for convicted murderer Steven Avery have evidence they claim could exonerate their client and implicate his nephew. No…the other nephew.

Steven Avery’s attorney Kathleen Zellner filed a motion on Monday asking for a new trial in the case that was documented in the Netflix series “Making A Murderer“. In the documentary, Avery is accused, arrested and ultimately convicted for the abduction and murder of free-lance photographer Teresa Halbach.

Zellner claims this new evidence could instead point the blame at Avery’s nephew Bobby Dassey. Images found on his computer were of Halbach along with other disturbing images.

