Shia Labeouf Got Arrested….Again

Shia LaBeouf was arrested at 4am Saturday for allegedly getting out of control while intoxicated in Georgia.

He asked someone for a cigarette. When the person said no, they say he started swearing…. in front of women and kids. He was told to leave but refused and got aggressive toward an officer. When the cop tried to arrest Shia, he ran into a nearby hotel. He was arrested in the lobby and ended up in jail. He posted bail on his $3,500 bond.

He was booked on charges of disorderly conduct, obstruction, and public drunkenness. That’s so Shia.

In the past, he has been arrested for drunk driving (2008) and “drunken behavior” (2014).

SOURCE