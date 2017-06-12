Shepherdsville Made The Show Thanks To This Guy

Typically we reserve these stories for Florida.

Shepherdsville Police had to detain a man who decided it was a good idea to strip naked and take a stroll down the sidewalk Saturday.

From WAVE-3, our News partner:

Once on scene, the officers tried to detain the mam, who resisted, and one officer had to use his baton before multiple officers finally got control of the man. A passing motorist captured the event on their cellphone. The man was taken to a hospital, and SPD said charges are pending.